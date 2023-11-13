Abuja Airport shut down as aircraft crash lands

November 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has been temporarily shut following a runway incursion involving an aircraft.

The incident involving the Boeing 733 with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-BYQ occurred around 10:47am (Local Time) on 12th November, 2023.

The Lagos-Abuja flight operated by Aerocontractors landed at the Airport and it was taxiing on Runway A4 when its nose wheel got stuck to the ground.

However, there was no fatality or injury as passengers were safely disembarked from the aircraft while efforts are currently being made to remove the aircraft from the runway.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced investigation into the incident after it was notified.

NSIB Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Dr. James Odaudu, who confirmed the incident said there was no injury or fatality.

“The aircraft upon landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Lagos and in a bid to exit the runway via A4 had its nose wheel stuck in the grass verge with its fuselage on the runway,” he said.

“Consequently, the runway was closed pending the towing of the aircraft from the runway. There was no injury or fatality.”

“The NSIB, hereby, solicits information from the general public in forms of pictures, video or recording to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.” (www.naija247news.com).