EntertainmentMusic

Presidency congratulates Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, others on Grammy Nominations

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, conveyed congratulations to  Nigerian artists , Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide, and Ayra Starr for their Grammy nominations.

In a statement on Friday night, the special adviser to the Presidency congratulated the Singers.

Onanuga shared on his social media handle, “Congratulations to Nigerian singers Davido, Burna Boy, Asake/Olamide, Ayra Starr for their nominations in the 66th Grammy Awards scheduled for Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.”

Naija247news reports that the quintet received nominations in the inaugural Best African Music Performance category on the 66th Grammy nominations list released on Friday, November 10, 2023.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

