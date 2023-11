November 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji stepped out in style last night November 10, for a movie screening at the ongoing Africa International Film Festival holding in Lagos.

Ms Nnaji looked stunning in her white two piece outfit.

‘’I Do Not Come To You By Chance.” she captioned the photos on IG. (www.naija247news.com).