Kanayo O. Kanayo Celebrates Son On His 22nd Birthday

November 11, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Legendary Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, filled with immense joy and pride, took to social media to celebrate his son, Clinton Onyekwere, on his 22nd birthday.

With a heart loaded with love and gratitude, Kanayo penned down touching words to express his admiration for his son Clinton.Reflecting on his son’s growth, the actor highlighted Clinton’s unwavering determination, kind spirit, and exceptional talent. The proud father described his son as a selfless individual who cares deeply about his younger ones.Kanayo narrated how his son Clinton declined expensive presents in order to make his brothers happy.

Additionally, Kanayo made it clear that his 22-year-old son is still not above discipline and punishment, denoting his pride in being an African who values and upholds his cultural traditions.

Sharing a picture of his son Clinton, Kanayo wrote:

“Onyeze Mbaise, Clinton Onyekwere, my first son is 22 years old today (10/11). While I join millions of friends to wish him a happy birthday, I declare as follows:“Onyeze Mbaise has the most infectious smile I ever saw on my mother’s face. A son with a good heart. If you ever took him out, and bought him anything, he will remind you he has an only sister, Valerie, and two younger one’s, Kosisocchukwu, Einstein, and that instead of buying one expensive item for him,, you should kindly spread that money to buy for him and his siblings. Wonderful boy.“On this birthday, dear Onyeze, DO NOT tell me you are now 22 and therefore you can drink alcohol, smoke, do what the boys do, park out of our house etc. BEING 22 IS NOT A LICENCE TO IRRESPONSIBILITY.My dear son, many parents are going through a lot with their children after turning 21. Don’t forget, I am an African, a traditional Igbo Chief, Ihe Mbaise ji ka Mba, Ugwu Ndigbo, a knock on the head is still part of our culture, that moulded many of us. You can still get one WITH LOVE. Happy birthday. Ya gazie Your dad.” (www.naija247news.com).