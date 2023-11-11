INEC Postpones Bayelsa State Election Results Collation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deferred the collation of results for the Bayelsa governorship election, as announced by the Returning Officer, Faruk Adamu Kuta, late Saturday at the INEC Collation Centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Kuta stated that the collation would resume at 10:00 am on Sunday, following the conclusion of the election in most parts of the state on Saturday evening. Despite the largely smooth conduct of the exercise in the oil-rich coastal state, an INEC official was abducted and subsequently released before the governorship election. Additionally, a boat carrying electoral materials capsized on the eve of the exercise.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who participated in the Saturday poll, expressed concern about the increasing frequency of off-season elections. He urged the National Assembly to reconsider these off-season elections, deeming them unconventional and not in line with global best practices.