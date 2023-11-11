Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

INEC Postpones Bayelsa State Election Results Collation

By: News Wire

Date:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deferred the collation of results for the Bayelsa governorship election, as announced by the Returning Officer, Faruk Adamu Kuta, late Saturday at the INEC Collation Centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kuta stated that the collation would resume at 10:00 am on Sunday, following the conclusion of the election in most parts of the state on Saturday evening. Despite the largely smooth conduct of the exercise in the oil-rich coastal state, an INEC official was abducted and subsequently released before the governorship election. Additionally, a boat carrying electoral materials capsized on the eve of the exercise.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who participated in the Saturday poll, expressed concern about the increasing frequency of off-season elections. He urged the National Assembly to reconsider these off-season elections, deeming them unconventional and not in line with global best practices.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Imo poll: Rerun elections in units marred with violence, LP’s Achonu urges INEC
Next article
N2.2BN OIL SUBSIDY FRAUD: Court Admits More Evidence Against Ex-PDP Chairman’s Son, Mamman Ali
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

N2.2BN OIL SUBSIDY FRAUD: Court Admits More Evidence Against Ex-PDP Chairman’s Son, Mamman Ali

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 12,2023. ustice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court...

Imo poll: Rerun elections in units marred with violence, LP’s Achonu urges INEC

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Athan Achonu, the Labour Party's gubernatorial candidate in Imo...

Imo poll: re-run elections where results were stolen- INEC officer insist

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Sandra Adimonye, an official of the Independent National Electoral...

INTERVIEW: Geopolitical Changes and its Influence on Russia-Africa Relations

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh In this insightful interview, Kestér Kenn...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

N2.2BN OIL SUBSIDY FRAUD: Court Admits More Evidence Against Ex-PDP Chairman’s Son, Mamman Ali

Law and Order 0
Nov 12,2023. ustice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court...

Imo poll: Rerun elections in units marred with violence, LP’s Achonu urges INEC

South East 0
Athan Achonu, the Labour Party's gubernatorial candidate in Imo...

Imo poll: re-run elections where results were stolen- INEC officer insist

South East 0
Sandra Adimonye, an official of the Independent National Electoral...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com