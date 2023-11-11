Menu
INEC Official Kidnapped In Bayelsa, Result Sheets Lost In Boat Capsize

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 11,2023.

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been kidnapped in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The official was forcefully taken by his captors on Friday while waiting to board a boat at the Amassoma Jetty.

“INEC also reports that its SPO (Supervising Polling Officer) assigned to Registration Area 06 (Ossioma) in Sagbama LGA was abducted while waiting to board a boat at Amassoma Jetty. The security agencies have been notified,” the commission said in a statement late Friday.

Meanwhile, a boat ferrying 12 commission officials for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state also capsized on Friday with result sheets lost.

“We wish to confirm that a boat carrying election personnel to Registration Area-17 (Koluama) in Southern Ijaw LGA capsized,” said a spokesperson for the commission in the state, Wilfred Ifogah.

Fortunately, no life was lost as all election personnel numbering 12 and the boat operator were rescued.

“We however lost our result sheets, power banks and liggage containing personnel effects of staff.

“The total number of registered voters in the affected Registration Areas is 5,386 and the number of PVCs collected is 5,311. INEC is making efforts to ensure the conduct of elections in the affected area.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

