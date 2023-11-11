Menu
South East

Imo poll: Rerun elections in units marred with violence, LP’s Achonu urges INEC

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Athan Achonu, the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate in Imo State, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to nullify votes in polling units affected by violence, emphasizing the need for transparency.

Addressing the issue after voting in Umunumo hamlet, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, Achonu stressed the importance of canceling units where violence disrupted the electoral process, stating, “There’s no alternative but to cancel it so that everyone can witness a fair election.”

Concerns Over Assault on Party Representatives
Expressing dismay over alleged assaults on his party’s agents by unidentified individuals, Achonu characterized the situation as chaotic and inconsistent with democratic principles.

Sharing plans to expose the incidents through uploaded images, he lamented, “This is an unfortunate reflection of our democracy.”

Undeterred, Achonu, amidst resistance, expressed hope for a collective stand against such occurrences, aspiring for a broader democratic improvement to usher in effective governance.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

