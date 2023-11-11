Imo poll: re-run elections where results were stolen- INEC officer insist

Sandra Adimonye, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stationed at Town School, Egwe Egbuoma Ward in Oguta Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State, reported an incident where unidentified men on motorbikes invaded her polling unit and made off with result sheets.

Despite the ongoing voting process, Adimonye has notified INEC of the incident, urging the provision of new result sheets for accurate recording of figures post the voting exercise.

The situation escalated into a heated argument between the electoral officer and party agents. The gubernatorial elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states took place on Saturday.