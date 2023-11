November 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija star, Tolanibaj has revealed what she brings to the table in any romantic relationship she is in.

During a podcast session with socialite, Yhemolee, Tolanibaj revealed that all she brings to the table in any relationship is her “sweet and succulent pu$$y”. She also told those that think it’s easy to tow her path.(www.naija247news.com).