“Banking Tycoon Herbert Wigwe Invests $500 Million in New University to Input FinTech Skills in Nigerian Graduates”

(Bloomberg) Herbert Wigwe, co-founder of Nigeria’s leading bank by assets, is channeling a $500 million investment into a new university strategically focused on cultivating skills essential for the finance and technology sectors in Africa’s most populous nation.

In an interview held in Lagos, Wigwe, the CEO of Access Holdings Plc, revealed that Wigwe University is set to commence admitting students for undergraduate programs in the coming year. The curriculum will encompass disciplines such as management, science, engineering, information technology, and creative arts. To realize its ambitions, the institution anticipates requiring up to $500 million for scaling within a five-year timeframe.

Wigwe, 57, emphasized the university’s hybrid nature, underscoring the role of technology in attaining educational standards on par with prestigious institutions in the US and UK. He dismissed the notion of requiring centuries or vast financial resources, drawing parallels with India’s successful production of developers through a singular facility.

Nigeria grapples with a severe skills crisis, as reported by the United Nations Children’s Fund, with one in five out-of-school children globally residing in the nation. Additionally, a mere 11.8% of Nigeria’s working-age population earns a wage. The country allocated a staggering 96% of its revenue to debt servicing last year, leaving limited funds for education.

The funding gap in education has piqued investor interest, resulting in the establishment of 147 private universities since 1999, outnumbering state-run institutions. However, despite this surge, affluent Nigerians continue to send their children abroad for higher education, with over 44,000 residents studying in UK universities in 2022. Wigwe, recognizing this trend, plans to recruit 30% of the teaching staff from the UK and the US.

Despite the contrasting economic landscapes, tuition fees at Wigwe University are projected at approximately $12,500, along with 3.5 million naira ($4,171) annually. This stands in stark contrast to the public universities charging about $500. Wigwe himself will play an active role in teaching and mentoring, engaging prominent entrepreneurs like billionaire Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man.

The university aims to enroll 1,400 students in its inaugural year, with a projected increase to 10,000 within the next five years. Wigwe, reflecting from his office in the Access Bank headquarters, emphasizes the transformative impact of education, asserting that it goes beyond financial considerations, influencing individuals and nations alike.