Infrastructure

Afreximbank, Anambra state Govt sign $200m development agreement

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has signed financial advisory mandates worth two hundred million dollars ($200m), with the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Mr Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state.

The statement said that the signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 2023 Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), Africa’s largest trade and investment fair holding in Cairo, Egypt.

It said that the $200m development agreement was aimed at ‘Charting a course for the future’ of the state.

According to the statement, the agreements are with respect to capital-raising for the development of strategic infrastructure projects to transform Anambra into a leading investment, technology, and leisure destination in Nigeria and Africa.

“This funding would be dedicated to crucial projects, including the development of the Ikenga Mixed-Use Industrial City Project, investments in the Anambra Export Emporium, and the establishment of the Akwaihedi Unubi Uga Automotive Industrial Park.

“The second initiative focuses on the creation of operational and governance framework for the Anambra Diaspora Fund, aiming to leverage the resources and expertise of the diaspora community for the state’s benefit.

“Furthermore, the mandate encompasses capital-raising financial advisory services for key projects such as the Anambra Intra-City Rail Master Plan Project.

“These initiatives underscore Afreximbank’s unwavering commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development,” it said.

The statement said that Gov. Soludo, the Commissioner for Industry, Mr Christian Udechukwu, the Chief Executive Officer, Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency, Mr Mark Okoye and Afreximbank President, Benedict Oramah, jointly endorsed these transformative deals. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

