Companies & Markets

Access holdings partners with AFRIFF on global film awards

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Access Holdings PLC, a financial holding company, says it has partnered with the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) to endorse the 2023 Globe Awards’ ‘Best Short Film’ category.

Mr Latasha Ngwube, the company’s Head of Public Relations and Media, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday

Ngwube stated that the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC, Mr Herbert Wigwe, expressed the company’s dedication to supporting emerging filmmakers.

He quoted Wigwe as saying that “As we deepen our footprint across the continent, we will continue to invest in the future, share knowledge across the continent.

“We will provide opportunities for young talents to thrive and measure up to their counterparts around the world.”

According to Group Chief Executive Officer, the Access ecosystem will continue to work tirelessly towards shaping a world where creatives have the platforms they need to shine, where Africans believe in the power of their dreams, and where creativity becomes one of our continent’s leading exports

Wigwe said through the sponsorship, Access Holdings PLC reaffirmed its commitment to fostering creativity and development within the African film industry.

He said the event, billed to hold on Nov.11, would offer awards that would serve as the curtain closer for the week-long celebration of the best of African cinema.

According to him, the ‘Best Short Film’ category at AFRIFF has a storied history of serving as a launchpad to success stories in the industry.

“Past recipients, including Wanuri Kahiu, Gordon Napier, and Keni Ogunlola, have gone on to achieve significant milestones, with Ogunlola’s “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel” going on to earn global acclaim,” he said. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

