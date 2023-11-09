“Union Berlin Ends Champions League Losing Streak with Napoli Draw”

Union Berlin secured their first-ever Champions League point against Napoli, breaking a 12-match losing streak with a 1-1 draw. David Fofana’s 52nd-minute rebound finish, his first goal since joining Union on loan from Chelsea, leveled the score. While Union remains at the bottom of Group C, six points behind second-placed Napoli, the hard-fought draw delighted their fans despite pre-match tensions.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Union defender Leonardo Bonucci acknowledged the unfortunate goal they conceded but praised their team’s response. Napoli missed an opportunity to move closer to the knockout stage, with Matteo Politano scoring the hosts’ 39th-minute opener. The draw leaves them two points behind group leaders Real Madrid, who have a chance to qualify with a home win over Braga.

Napoli, although dominant, struggled against Union’s well-drilled defense. The draw felt like a defeat, particularly as they were caught off-guard on the counter-attack for Fofana’s equalizer. Napoli’s journey to the next stage will now be more nerve-wracking, with Braga as their final group match opponent.

The match in Naples was marred by supporter disorder, with police arresting 11 Germans after Union ultras caused disturbances in the city. Tensions persisted throughout the match, with clashes outside the stadium and Napoli fans launching fireworks at the away end. Nonetheless, Union Berlin celebrated their historic point in the Champions League.