Trump considers Tucker Carlson for VP

Former US President and current Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has said he’s open to the idea of picking TV pundit Tucker Carlson as his running mate for the 2024 election.

The former president made the remarks during an exclusive interview on the ‘Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show’ on Wednesday, in which he discussed topics including the Ukraine conflict, the Hamas-Israel war, and the US southern border, as well as legal cases against him and the “disastrous Biden presidency.”

Asked directly whether former Fox News host Carlson would make his VP list, Trump said he was a fan of Carlson and would consider it.

“I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would,” he said. “I think I’d say I would, because he’s got great common sense. You know, when they say that you guys are conservative, or I’m conservative, it’s not that we’re conservative, it’s that we have common sense.”

Trump went on to say he and Carlson share similar views on some crucial issues, naming “safe borders” with “walls.”

“We both want to have safe borders, we want to have a wall because walls work,” the ex-president explained, without missing the opportunity to take a jab at his critics.

“The only two things for centuries that’s not obsolete are wheels and walls. A wheel will always be a wheel, and a wall will always be a wall. Remember when they said ‘walls don’t work,’” he added.

Carlson parted ways with Fox in April, with the reasons behind his termination never publicly explained by the news network. ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ had aired on Fox from 2016 to 2023 and was the highest-rated show on US cable news.

Shortly afterwards, Carlson moved his content to Twitter (now re-branded as X), launching an independent show on the platform and frequently releasing standalone fragments somewhat similar to his former show on Fox. He has expressed his hope that the platform will have no “gatekeepers” and vowed to leave if that turns out to be the case.