Menu
Search
Subscribe
Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

“Tinubu Enacts N2.17 Trillion 2023 Supplementary Budget to Address Key Priorities”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has officially signed the 2023 Supplementary Budget, amounting to N2.17 trillion, into law at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. This comes after the Senate and the House of Representatives passed the supplementary appropriation bill, following its third reading.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The swift passage of the bill was facilitated by the Senate’s adoption of the report from the harmonized sittings of both chambers on the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill. Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, presented the report.

Tinubu had previously forwarded the request for the N2,176,791,286,033 supplementary budget to the National Assembly, highlighting its significance in addressing wage adjustments, enhancing security, and fulfilling other essential priorities.

In addition to the supplementary budget, President Tinubu also submitted the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper to the National Assembly. The Senate had previously passed a provision of N819 billion for a N500 billion palliative package, reinforcing the necessity of the supplementary budget to address various key priorities, including wage awards. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the 2023 supplementary budget of N2.1 trillion in a meeting chaired by the President.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Court Grants Bail to Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele”
Next article
“Aviation Unions Nationwide Disrupt Owerri Flights and Blacklist Imo Governor”
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Aviation Unions Nationwide Disrupt Owerri Flights and Blacklist Imo Governor”

Yetunde Kolawale -
Aviation unions in Nigeria have issued a directive to...

“Court Grants Bail to Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele”

Naija247news -
Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),...

“FRSC Deploys 4,500 Personnel and 105 Vehicles for Upcoming Governorship Elections”

The Editor -
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has taken proactive...

My administration Will Support NPC To Conduct Next Census – Tinubu

Emman Tochi -
"Federal Government Vows Support for NPC in Upcoming Census,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Aviation Unions Nationwide Disrupt Owerri Flights and Blacklist Imo Governor”

South East 0
Aviation unions in Nigeria have issued a directive to...

“Court Grants Bail to Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele”

Cases & Trials 0
Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),...

“FRSC Deploys 4,500 Personnel and 105 Vehicles for Upcoming Governorship Elections”

South East 0
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has taken proactive...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights