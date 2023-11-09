This Will Send Clear Message” – Shehu Sani Backs NLC, TUC Strike

Nov 9,2023.

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, says the strike action by the organised labour over the brutalisation of Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, is justifiable.

The NLC and the Trade Union of Nigeria, TUC, had declared a nationwide strike to protest the incident that occurred in Owerri, the Imo State capital, last week, where the NLC president was physically assaulted by suspected political thugs.

Reacting, Shehu Sani, in a post on his official X handle, supported the decision of the organised labour, saying the strike action would send clear messages to those behind the attack on Ajaero.

Sani believes that the strike action will convey a clear message to those responsible for the attack on Ajaero.

His post reads, “No responsible trade union will fold its arms and see its leaders brutalised without a massive response.

“The strike action will send a clear message to those who want to toe this path. Using political thugs to disrupt protests and maltreat protesters is unacceptable; Abuja EndSARS organisers can remember how they were attacked at CBN Headquarters.(www.naija247news.com)