Politics & Govt News

This Will Send Clear Message” – Shehu Sani Backs NLC, TUC Strike

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 9,2023.

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, says the strike action by the organised labour over the brutalisation of Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, is justifiable.

The NLC and the Trade Union of Nigeria, TUC, had declared a nationwide strike to protest the incident that occurred in Owerri, the Imo State capital, last week, where the NLC president was physically assaulted by suspected political thugs.

Reacting, Shehu Sani, in a post on his official X handle, supported the decision of the organised labour, saying the strike action would send clear messages to those behind the attack on Ajaero.

Sani believes that the strike action will convey a clear message to those responsible for the attack on Ajaero.

His post reads, “No responsible trade union will fold its arms and see its leaders brutalised without a massive response.

“The strike action will send a clear message to those who want to toe this path. Using political thugs to disrupt protests and maltreat protesters is unacceptable; Abuja EndSARS organisers can remember how they were attacked at CBN Headquarters.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

