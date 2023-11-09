Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market rises further by 0.23%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Wednesday closed on a positive note as The All Share Index rose further by 0.23% to close at 70,773.31 points from the previous close of 70,613.60 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.22% to close at N38.885 trillion from the previous close of N38.798 trillion, thereby gaining N87 billion.

An aggregate of 558 million units of shares were traded in 6,401 deals, valued at N9.79 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 28 equities appreciated in their share prices against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

JAPAULGOLD led other gainers with 9.87% growth to close at N1.67 from the previous close of N1.52.

Newly listed MECURE and Prestige Assurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.80% and 9.76% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CAVERTON led other price decliners as it shed 9.87% of its share price to close at N1.37 from the previous close of N1.52.

MEYER and SCOA among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.85% and 9.60% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 209.9 million units of its shares in 196 deals, valued at about N4 billion.

UBA traded about 53.7 million units of its shares in 597 deals, valued at N1 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded about 22 million units of its shares in 241 deals, valued at about N203.7 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
FG, IFAD to deepen collaboration on food production
Next article
“I Receive Death Threats Every Day After My Husband’s Death” – MohBad’s Wife
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

We paid N250m ransom to bandits to secure release of 121 kidnapped Baptist students – CAN

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 9,2023. Rev. John Joseph Hayab, Chairman of Kaduna state...

Five men to die by hanging for culpable homicide in Benue

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Makurdi High Court presided by...

65 directors fail FG’s permanent secretary promotion exam

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 9,2023. About 65 directors failed to meet the cut-off...

“Money is made through hard work not rituals – Kanayo O Kanayo

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor and showbiz personality Kanayo...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

We paid N250m ransom to bandits to secure release of 121 kidnapped Baptist students – CAN

Religion 0
Nov 9,2023. Rev. John Joseph Hayab, Chairman of Kaduna state...

Five men to die by hanging for culpable homicide in Benue

Cases & Trials 0
November 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Makurdi High Court presided by...

65 directors fail FG’s permanent secretary promotion exam

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 9,2023. About 65 directors failed to meet the cut-off...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights