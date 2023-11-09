Stock market rises further by 0.23%

November 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Wednesday closed on a positive note as The All Share Index rose further by 0.23% to close at 70,773.31 points from the previous close of 70,613.60 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.22% to close at N38.885 trillion from the previous close of N38.798 trillion, thereby gaining N87 billion.

An aggregate of 558 million units of shares were traded in 6,401 deals, valued at N9.79 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 28 equities appreciated in their share prices against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

JAPAULGOLD led other gainers with 9.87% growth to close at N1.67 from the previous close of N1.52.

Newly listed MECURE and Prestige Assurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.80% and 9.76% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CAVERTON led other price decliners as it shed 9.87% of its share price to close at N1.37 from the previous close of N1.52.

MEYER and SCOA among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.85% and 9.60% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 209.9 million units of its shares in 196 deals, valued at about N4 billion.

UBA traded about 53.7 million units of its shares in 597 deals, valued at N1 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded about 22 million units of its shares in 241 deals, valued at about N203.7 million.