Senate To Investigate JAMB, UNN Over Admission Denial

The Nigerian Senate has officially launched an investigation into a series of unresolved admissions cases that have cast a cloud of uncertainty over the fate of approximately 290 qualified students at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, located in Enugu State.

One of the prominent instances brought to the fore was the case of Chinyere Ekwe, who was admitted to study Medicine and Surgery at the university but had her admission abruptly terminated following an order from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

In light of these allegations, Senator Nwebonyi Onyeka from Ebonyi North, the sponsor of the motion, presented the matter for extensive debate in the Senate. Following the deliberations, the Senate has decided to delve deeper into the issue by referring the motion to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, as well as the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions. This step aims to facilitate further legislative action on the matter.

Meanwhile, on a different front, the Federal Government has unveiled plans to inject an additional 700 megawatts of electricity into the National Grid. This move is intended to bolster the country’s base-load generation and enhance its capacity to accommodate renewable energy sources. The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, made this announcement during a media parley held in Abuja.

Adelabu also raised questions regarding the privatization of distribution and generating companies. He has pledged to investigate the renewal of their licenses by the previous administration, signaling potential changes in the energy sector.