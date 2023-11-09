Menu
Saudi Arabia to sign envoy deals worth over $500 mln with Nigeria, other African nations -minister

By: Godwin Okafor

During the Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan announced that the Saudi Fund for Development will finalize agreements totaling 2 billion riyals ($533 million) with various African nations. Al-Jadaan emphasized collaborative efforts to assist countries like Ghana with their debt challenges.

At the same conference, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih disclosed that the Public Investment Fund, with assets exceeding $700 billion, is poised to make transformative investments in Africa, describing them as “game-changing.”

Additionally, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman inked preliminary agreements with African countries, including Nigeria, Senegal, Chad, and Ethiopia, focusing on energy-related cooperation.

These initiatives signify Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering economic partnerships and collaboration with African nations.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

