Saudi Arabia to sign envoy deals worth over $500 mln with Nigeria, other African nations -minister

During the Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan announced that the Saudi Fund for Development will finalize agreements totaling 2 billion riyals ($533 million) with various African nations. Al-Jadaan emphasized collaborative efforts to assist countries like Ghana with their debt challenges.

At the same conference, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih disclosed that the Public Investment Fund, with assets exceeding $700 billion, is poised to make transformative investments in Africa, describing them as “game-changing.”

Additionally, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman inked preliminary agreements with African countries, including Nigeria, Senegal, Chad, and Ethiopia, focusing on energy-related cooperation.

These initiatives signify Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering economic partnerships and collaboration with African nations.