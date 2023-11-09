“Real Madrid Romp into Champions League Round of 16 with Commanding Victory Over Braga”

“Real Madrid, Bayern, Inter Milan, and Real Sociedad Secure Early Champions League Last 16 Spots”

Real Madrid continued their dominant run in the Champions League, clinching a spot in the last 16 with a 3-0 victory over Braga. Goals from Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo Goes ensured their progression in Group C, even in the absence of top scorer Jude Bellingham.

Madrid now holds a perfect record with four wins from four games, leading the group with 12 points, while Napoli sits second with seven points after a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin. Despite an injury to goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the warm-up, Andriy Lunin stepped in to make a crucial penalty save early in the match.

Brahim Diaz opened the scoring with a sarcastic celebration after a valid goal, and he continued to play a significant role in Madrid’s attacking moves. Vinicius and Rodrygo, criticized for their goal drought, responded with well-executed finishes.

Jude Bellingham watched from the bench as he recovered from a shoulder injury. Although Diaz had a goal ruled out, he eventually found the back of the net. Vinicius added a second with clever footwork and a smooth finish, while Rodrygo scored a delightful chipped goal.

Ancelotti’s patience with Vinicius and Rodrygo paid off as they contributed crucial goals, delighting the Santiago Bernabeu crowd. Lunin made an excellent save in stoppage time to maintain Madrid’s clean sheet.