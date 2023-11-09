Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

“Real Madrid Romp into Champions League Round of 16 with Commanding Victory Over Braga”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

“Real Madrid, Bayern, Inter Milan, and Real Sociedad Secure Early Champions League Last 16 Spots”
Real Madrid continued their dominant run in the Champions League, clinching a spot in the last 16 with a 3-0 victory over Braga. Goals from Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo Goes ensured their progression in Group C, even in the absence of top scorer Jude Bellingham.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Madrid now holds a perfect record with four wins from four games, leading the group with 12 points, while Napoli sits second with seven points after a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin. Despite an injury to goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the warm-up, Andriy Lunin stepped in to make a crucial penalty save early in the match.

Brahim Diaz opened the scoring with a sarcastic celebration after a valid goal, and he continued to play a significant role in Madrid’s attacking moves. Vinicius and Rodrygo, criticized for their goal drought, responded with well-executed finishes.

Jude Bellingham watched from the bench as he recovered from a shoulder injury. Although Diaz had a goal ruled out, he eventually found the back of the net. Vinicius added a second with clever footwork and a smooth finish, while Rodrygo scored a delightful chipped goal.

Ancelotti’s patience with Vinicius and Rodrygo paid off as they contributed crucial goals, delighting the Santiago Bernabeu crowd. Lunin made an excellent save in stoppage time to maintain Madrid’s clean sheet.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Union Berlin Ends Champions League Losing Streak with Napoli Draw”
Next article
“FC Copenhagen Stuns Manchester United in Dramatic Champions League Clash”
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Aviation Unions Nationwide Disrupt Owerri Flights and Blacklist Imo Governor”

Yetunde Kolawale -
Aviation unions in Nigeria have issued a directive to...

“Tinubu Enacts N2.17 Trillion 2023 Supplementary Budget to Address Key Priorities”

Gbenga Samson -
President Bola Tinubu has officially signed the 2023 Supplementary...

“Court Grants Bail to Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele”

Naija247news -
Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),...

“FRSC Deploys 4,500 Personnel and 105 Vehicles for Upcoming Governorship Elections”

The Editor -
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has taken proactive...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Aviation Unions Nationwide Disrupt Owerri Flights and Blacklist Imo Governor”

South East 0
Aviation unions in Nigeria have issued a directive to...

“Tinubu Enacts N2.17 Trillion 2023 Supplementary Budget to Address Key Priorities”

Budget & Fiscal Responsibility 0
President Bola Tinubu has officially signed the 2023 Supplementary...

“Court Grants Bail to Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele”

Cases & Trials 0
Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights