Police recover Four arms, ammunition in Kaduna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Kaduna State on Thursday said it recovered four arms and ammunition in Dokan Itu, Gamagira village of Soba Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), ASP Mansur Hassan, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Kaduna, confirmed that the recovery was made on Wednesday.

He explained that on Wednesday, at about 12 noon, a suspected bandit approached some workers in a maize farm and ordered them to suspend work till the next day.

“The workers then called the attention of the owner of the farm who came to the farm but the bandits still gave him the same order while parading around the heaps of maize.

“The owner of the farm declined suspending the work at the farm and alerted the security and immediately, the joint patrol team came to the scene.

“On sighting patrol team, the suspected bandits retreated into the bush,’’ he said.

Hassan disclosed that a search was conducted within the heaps of the maize that the suspects were parading and a bag was found.

“Recovered from the bag are one AK47 rifle with five rounds of live ammunition, two English single barrel and one pump action rifle and two empty cartridges,’’ he said.

Hassan said that efforts were on top gear to identify and arrest the culprit.

He appealed for timely and credible information to the security operatives for them to take proactive measures. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

