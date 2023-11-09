Menu
Economy

Old, New Naira Notes Remain Legal Tender – CBN

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said Nigerians should not entertain fear as old bank notes remain legal tender in the country.

The bank, in a statement by its Director of Corporate Communications, Isah Abdulmumin, on Wednesday, in Abuja, said its attention had again been drawn to reports of a scarcity of cash across some major cities in the country despite assurances of sufficient cash stocks in all locations across the country.

The bank said there had also been reports of anxiety among some members of the public over the legality or otherwise of old Naira banknotes.

“For the avoidance of doubt, while reiterating that there are sufficient banknotes across the country for all normal economic activity, we wish to state unambiguously that every banknote issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria remains legal tender and should not be rejected by anyone, as stipulated in Section 20(5) of the CBN Act, 2007.

Accordingly, branches of the CBN across the country have been directed to continue to issue different denominations of old and redesigned banknotes in adequate quantities to deposit money banks for onward circulation to bank customers.

“We wish to restate that all denominations of banknotes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria remain legal tender. In line with Section 20(5) of the CBN Act, 2007, no one should refuse to accept the Naira as a means of payment,” the statement said.

The apex bank said members of the public are advised to accept all CBN-issued banknotes currently in circulation and guard against panic withdrawals.

“We reaffirm that there is sufficient stock of currency notes to facilitate normal economic activities,” it stated. (www.naija247news.com).

