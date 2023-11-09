“Niger State Governor Urges Federal Government to Allocate 13% Derivation for Hydropower Supply”

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has called upon the Federal Government to designate 13% derivation to Niger State in recognition of its pivotal role in providing electricity to Nigerians through four hydropower generating dams situated within the state.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Bago made this plea during a meeting with the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, Tijjani Ahmed, and other senior officials at the Government House in Minna, the state capital.

Expressing the urgency of the matter, the governor suggested the need for a roundtable discussion to address the issue. He also conveyed that the Government of Niger State may consider suspending the supply of power from the hydro dams until their demands are met.

Governor Bago highlighted the detrimental impact of the hydroelectric dams on the residents of Niger State, leading to displacement and other related issues. He further urged organizations such as the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to compensate the state for their hydrocarbon exchange activities.

In a fervent appeal, Governor Bago pointed out the state’s historical contributions to the nation, including the allocation of land for the creation of the national capital, Abuja. He stressed the need for the Federal Government to recognize and compensate the state for its substantial role.

Additionally, the governor expressed disappointment regarding the Suleja-Minna road dualization project, which has been pending for over a decade, despite its critical importance as a gateway between the northern and southern regions of the country. He labeled the delay as unacceptable and declared that Niger State will no longer accept marginalization, asserting that “enough is enough.” Governor Bago reiterated the state government’s determination to persist in pushing for its demands until they receive the necessary attention from the Federal Government.