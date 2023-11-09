Naira Falls Against U.S. Dollar At Official, Parallel Market

November 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian naira depreciated against the U.S. dollar at both the official and parallel market on Wednesday marking a sharp reversal from the temporary gain achieved last week.

The local currency depreciated 0.55% to close at N874.71 to a dollar at the close of business on Wednesday, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N4.8 loss or a 0.55% decline in the local currency compared to the N869.91 it closed on Tuesday.

The intraday high recorded was N1097.50/$1, while the intraday low was N745.00/$1, representing a wide spread of N352.50/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $113.52 million, representing a 60.1% increase compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the naira weakened at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate depreciated, quoted at N1130/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1110.10/$1. (www.naija247news.com).