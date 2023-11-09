Menu
Naira Falls Against U.S. Dollar At Official, Parallel Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian naira depreciated against the U.S. dollar at both the official and parallel market on Wednesday marking a sharp reversal from the temporary gain achieved last week.

The local currency depreciated 0.55% to close at N874.71 to a dollar at the close of business on Wednesday, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N4.8 loss or a 0.55% decline in the local currency compared to the N869.91 it closed on Tuesday.

The intraday high recorded was N1097.50/$1, while the intraday low was N745.00/$1, representing a wide spread of N352.50/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $113.52 million, representing a 60.1% increase compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the naira weakened at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate depreciated, quoted at N1130/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1110.10/$1.  (www.naija247news.com).

