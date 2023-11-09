Menu
Political parties

My administration Will Support NPC To Conduct Next Census – Tinubu

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

“Federal Government Vows Support for NPC in Upcoming Census, Emphasizing Population’s Role in Development”
President Bola Tinubu has affirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to assist the National Population Commission (NPC) in conducting the next national census. Speaking at the launch of the Digital Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System and the National Geospatial Data Repository in Abuja, President Tinubu stressed the significance of accurately collecting data on the nation’s population.

While the President did not disclose the exact date for the “next census,” he underscored the crucial role that population information plays in governance and its alignment with the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

President Tinubu highlighted that having precise data regarding the size, distribution, composition, and characteristics of the population is essential for planning and delivering public services effectively to the people of Nigeria. He emphasized that Nigeria’s population remains a paramount asset in the nation’s quest to become one of the world’s largest economies.

The President expressed optimism that the forthcoming digital population and housing census would yield vital data for development planning and the promotion of good governance. He commended the progress made by the NPC in its pursuit of this digital census.

It’s worth noting that the 2023 Population and Housing Census, initially scheduled for May, was postponed by the previous administration and will now be determined by the Tinubu administration. Concerns related to security and expenses have arisen, leading to ongoing discussions and investigations by the House of Representatives regarding the census’s timing and related costs.

