CEO EXCLUSIVE

“MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita Optimistic on Nigeria’s Recovery Amid Structural Reforms”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

MTN Group Ltd.’s CEO, Ralph Mupita, shared insights into Nigeria’s recovery prospects following President Bola Tinubu’s structural reforms in an interview on Bloomberg Television. Mupita acknowledged the initial business discomfort caused by subsidy removal and naira liberalization but stressed their imperative for sustained long-term growth and earnings recovery.

The relaxation of foreign exchange controls this year resulted in a naira devaluation, impacting earnings and inducing inflation through fuel subsidy elimination.

Despite challenges faced by companies, Mupita expressed optimism about MTN’s future in Nigeria, its largest market contributing over one-third of total revenue, identifying Nigeria as a crucial growth factor for MTN.

Ongoing reviews of Nigerian tax demands and a local dollar shortage, hindering earnings repatriation, pose additional challenges. However, MTN remains optimistic about its medium-to-long-term investment case in Nigeria.

MTN’s strategic focus extends beyond telecommunications, with emphasis on driving growth in digital adoption and financial inclusion. The Lagos-listed unit plays a significant role in revenue generation.

Finance Minister Wale Edun leads efforts to attract $10 billion inflows to stabilize the weakened naira and address the dollar demand backlog, aligning with broader economic management initiatives to restore stability to Nigeria’s financial system.

Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan.

