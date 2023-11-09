Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

“Money is made through hard work not rituals – Kanayo O Kanayo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor and showbiz personality Kanayo O. Kanayo, aka KOK, has warned Nigerian youths against ritual killings in the hope of becoming rich.

Kanayo, who has become very popular for his roles in movies, acting as a ritualist, and making human sacrifices for wealth, said there is no established connection between making human sacrifices and becoming rich.

Kanayo spoke as a guest of Ikenga Online’s November 2023 Town Hall Meeting, a virtual meeting that is held every month and powdered by an online news platform, Ikenga Online.

Speaking on the topic, “Rituals, Riches, and Realities: The Myths of Money-Making and the Dignity of Labour,” the veteran actor, who has through his roles in movies acquired the sobriquet “Nnanyi Sacrifice,” urged youths to better indulge in hard work.

Speaking about rampant ritual killings, he said: “These people (youths) have up their ante and it is not about what they watch (movies). There is no truth to the fact that a man living in a thatched house will ask you to kill your girlfriend and sleep with her to make money.

“The Yahoo (scam) we knew many years ago was writing letters and promising deals that were utopian. We know many people who are in public office today who were part of it. I will not want to mention names.

“But today people are told that. The in-thing is Yahoo Promax, which involves killing someone, eating the heart of the person and washing it down with Hennessy, and the belief that you will make money. I can’t see any connection between that and making money. Money is made through hard work.”

Speaking about how he made money overnight to build a mansion in his hometown, which was a surprise to many, KOK said he did not indulge in any sacrifice.

“I laid the foundation of my house in 2015, and in 2016, Globacom, owned by Mike Adenuga, signed me as one of those to be a part of a nationwide campaign it was holding.

“The money was huge. It involved performances in many cities, but sometimes they count 10 cities and pay us upfront, even before we start visiting those cities.

“So, I made a lot of money and built my house. I can say I made a sacrifice to build that house because, at that time, I had the option of buying a brand new 2015 Range Rover. If I had bought it, today, I would have been seen as someone who was driving an old Range Rover.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Signs N2.17trn 2023 Supplementary Budget
Next article
65 directors fail FG’s permanent secretary promotion exam
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

We paid N250m ransom to bandits to secure release of 121 kidnapped Baptist students – CAN

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 9,2023. Rev. John Joseph Hayab, Chairman of Kaduna state...

Five men to die by hanging for culpable homicide in Benue

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Makurdi High Court presided by...

65 directors fail FG’s permanent secretary promotion exam

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 9,2023. About 65 directors failed to meet the cut-off...

Tinubu Signs N2.17trn 2023 Supplementary Budget

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 9,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the second...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

We paid N250m ransom to bandits to secure release of 121 kidnapped Baptist students – CAN

Religion 0
Nov 9,2023. Rev. John Joseph Hayab, Chairman of Kaduna state...

Five men to die by hanging for culpable homicide in Benue

Cases & Trials 0
November 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Makurdi High Court presided by...

65 directors fail FG’s permanent secretary promotion exam

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 9,2023. About 65 directors failed to meet the cut-off...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights