EntertainmentNollywood

Legendary Actor Natty Bruce dies at 57

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nollywood director and producer Natty Bruce Idigbogu is dead.

Natty Bruce died on Monday at the age of 57.

A movie journalist and member of the African Movie Academy Awards jury, Shaibu Husseini, announced the filmmaker’s passage on his official Facebook page.

He wrote: “I have just been reliably informed that light has dimmed on foremost Nollywood’s ‘martial arts’ actor Natty Bruce.

“The green belter was passionate about integrating Martial Arts in Nollywood movies. He also tried to produce a full length Martial Art movie. Good night Oga Natty. Bye Bye Sir.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

