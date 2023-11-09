“I Receive Death Threats Every Day After My Husband’s Death” – MohBad’s Wife

November 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Omowumi Aloba, wife of late Afrobeat musician Ilerioluwa Aloba aka MohBad has claimed how she began receiving death threats from unidentified people.

She spoke when she appeared before a Lagos Coroner Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi on Tuesday, November 7.

According to her, people threatened her life following the death of her husband. The widow during the inquest, claimed that she began receiving death threats following her husband’s passing.

She said:

“I received death threats every day, including on social media. A lot of people are slandering me on ‘TikTok’. I left my husband’s house because I am not safe there.”(www.naija247news.com).