Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

“I Felt Like I Messed Up My Chances” – Uriel

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ex-BBNaija housemate and chef, Uriel Oputa has disclosed that she felt like she messed up her chances at the recently-concluded All-Stars edition.

 

She participated in both Big Brother Naija Season 2 show and also the recently concluded Big Brother Naija All Stars.

 

During her second opportunity in the reality show, she was evicted after just 3 weeks.

 

In a vulnerable post on Instagram, she revealed how she felt while giving out two free wigs to her fans.

She wrote: “I left allstars feeling like I messed up mychances. 3 weeks on the show.”She added a crying face emoji and continued: “But God said Uubeekee 3 weeks is all you need. “Feeling blessed. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
House boy cuts off aged master’s manhood for money ritual in Anambra
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

House boy cuts off aged master’s manhood for money ritual in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A house boy identified as Chigozie...

Legendary Actor Natty Bruce dies at 57

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood director and producer Natty...

“Having dinner with my wife – Kiddwaya sparks dating rumors with CeeC

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija star, Terseer Kiddwaya...

Ex-convict arrested over gruesome murder of 13-year-old girl in Rivers

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Rivers State Police Command has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

House boy cuts off aged master’s manhood for money ritual in Anambra

Nigeria Metro News 0
November 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A house boy identified as Chigozie...

Legendary Actor Natty Bruce dies at 57

Entertainment 0
November 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood director and producer Natty...

“Having dinner with my wife – Kiddwaya sparks dating rumors with CeeC

Entertainment 0
November 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija star, Terseer Kiddwaya...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights