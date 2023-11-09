“I Felt Like I Messed Up My Chances” – Uriel

November 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ex-BBNaija housemate and chef, Uriel Oputa has disclosed that she felt like she messed up her chances at the recently-concluded All-Stars edition.

She participated in both Big Brother Naija Season 2 show and also the recently concluded Big Brother Naija All Stars.

During her second opportunity in the reality show, she was evicted after just 3 weeks.

In a vulnerable post on Instagram, she revealed how she felt while giving out two free wigs to her fans.

She wrote: “I left allstars feeling like I messed up mychances. 3 weeks on the show.”She added a crying face emoji and continued: “But God said Uubeekee 3 weeks is all you need. “Feeling blessed. (www.naija247news.com).