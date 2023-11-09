“Having dinner with my wife – Kiddwaya sparks dating rumors with CeeC

November 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija star, Terseer Kiddwaya or simply Kiddwaya, has stirred reactions as he calls his colleague, CeeC his wife in a recent post.

The reality star had posted a video of them grinning broadly in a restaurant.

Declaring her his wife in his caption, Kiddwaya said he brought Ceec out to dinner so they could spend N120M, the prize money for the All Stars show.

He goes on to say that he told Ceec that she may live a luxurious lifestyle without Biggie’s money.

Kiddwaya wrote: “Having dinner with my wife @ceec_official. I told her tonight we are spending that N120m. You don’t need biggie’s money”.(www.naija247news.com).