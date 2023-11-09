“FRSC Deploys 4,500 Personnel and 105 Vehicles for Upcoming Governorship Elections”

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has taken proactive measures in preparation for the governorship elections scheduled for November 11 in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states. The Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, has directed the deployment of 4,500 personnel and a fleet of 105 vehicles, which includes tow trucks and ambulances, to these regions.

This deployment was coordinated through the Deputy Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem. The FRSC personnel have been given clear instructions to work in close collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other relevant security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of vehicular movement restrictions during the electoral process.

These FRSC operatives will play a pivotal role in maintaining road safety, clearing obstructions, conducting rescue operations during emergencies, and ensuring orderliness at polling stations.

The official statement from the FRSC stressed, “To ensure that the Corps plays an effective role in the elections, the Corps Marshal has directed the deployment of 1,500 personnel of the Corps and 35 vehicles, including tow trucks and ambulances, to each of the respective states to strengthen enforcement of restrictions during the entire process of the election.”

Emphasizing the importance of professionalism, the Corps Marshal urged FRSC personnel to conduct their duties without infringing on the rights of voters. He also called upon the electorate to cooperate and adhere to all regulations and restrictions, thereby contributing to peaceful, free, and fair elections in the designated states.