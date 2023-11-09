“FC Copenhagen Stuns Manchester United in Dramatic Champions League Clash”

In a thrilling Champions League encounter, Manchester United’s aspirations of advancing to the knockout stage suffered a severe setback as FC Copenhagen secured a stunning 4-3 victory in Denmark on Wednesday.

The match initially seemed to favor United, who took a commanding 2-0 lead in the Group A fixture. However, the tide turned when Marcus Rashford received a red card late in the first half, significantly altering the dynamics of the game. FC Copenhagen capitalized on this advantage and orchestrated a comeback, ultimately snatching victory from the jaws of defeat with a late winner by Roony Bardghji.