FootBall

“FC Copenhagen Stuns Manchester United in Dramatic Champions League Clash”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In a thrilling Champions League encounter, Manchester United’s aspirations of advancing to the knockout stage suffered a severe setback as FC Copenhagen secured a stunning 4-3 victory in Denmark on Wednesday.

The match initially seemed to favor United, who took a commanding 2-0 lead in the Group A fixture. However, the tide turned when Marcus Rashford received a red card late in the first half, significantly altering the dynamics of the game. FC Copenhagen capitalized on this advantage and orchestrated a comeback, ultimately snatching victory from the jaws of defeat with a late winner by Roony Bardghji.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochi
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

