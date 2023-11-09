Don’t Allow INEC’s ‘Lack Of Transparency’ Discourage You, Atiku Tells Voters

Nov 9,2023.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, has called on voters in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states not to be deterred by the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) but come out en masse for the Saturday polls.

Atiku, who recently failed in his attempt to upturn the outcome of the February 25 presidential election at the Supreme Court, asked voters in the off-cycle election to vote for the candidates of the PDP as they have what it takes to deliver the goods compared to the other candidates.

The former vice president described the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as stooges to persons within and outside their states and asked the people to reject them at the polls.

Atiku said: “Although there is a groundswell of dissatisfaction and resentment about how the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) walked back on the promise of transparency in the last general elections, but that shortcoming is not enough reason for us to give up on democracy.”(www.naija247news.com) it