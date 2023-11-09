“Court Grants Bail to Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele”

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been granted bail by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court. The bail decision came after Godwin Emefiele was brought to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge ordered that Emefiele be released immediately to his legal representatives, who will be responsible for presenting him in court for his arraignment on November 17, 2023, or any other scheduled date. As part of the bail conditions, the former CBN chief must also deposit his travel documents with the court’s chief registrar.

Justice Adeniyi noted the importance of putting an end to detention without trial, particularly in light of the fact that Emefiele had spent 151 days in custody. He also emphasized that the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation must comply with the court’s orders.

Emefiele’s legal troubles began when he was suspended from his position as the CBN chief on June 9, 2023, by President Bola Tinubu. He was subsequently detained by the Department of State Services (DSS). Despite legal challenges and pressure, the DSS charged him to court on July 13, 2023, for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Notably, the DSS later withdrew its charges against Emefiele in August, and he was released. However, he was subsequently detained by the EFCC. Emefiele’s appearance in court for his bail application followed this sequence of events.

During the hearing, the court granted Emefiele bail, with the substantive motion on notice and the preliminary objection set for a hearing on November 17, 2023.