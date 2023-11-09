“Connecting African Markets: Ecobank Drives Trade Deals Worth $43 Billion at IATF 2023”

Ecobank Group, a leading pan-African banking entity, is sponsoring the Intra-African Trade Fair 2023 (IATF 2023) in Cairo, Egypt, from November 9-15, themed “Connecting African Markets.” With a focus on promoting intra-African trade and investments within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the event aims to serve as a platform for over 1,600 exhibitors and 35,000 attendees, facilitating trade and investment deals totaling US$43 billion.

Eric Odhiambo, Group Executive, Corporate and Investment Banking, Ecobank Group, highlighted the significance of IATF for African businesses, offering unparalleled networking opportunities. Ecobank positions itself as a key player with a comprehensive suite of banking products and a cutting-edge digital platform, the Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub. This platform serves as an information repository, connecting importers and exporters across Africa, reducing trade information asymmetry.

The Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub features MyTradeHub, an online match-making platform, AfCFTA expertise, and Trade and Payment Solutions, offering access to Ecobank’s full range of products and digital solutions. Ecobank also introduces solutions like RapidCollect for instant, low-cost payments in 33 countries and assistance in establishing an online presence through Google My Business Platform.

IATF 2023 aligns with Ecobank’s mission to accelerate Africa’s commercial and economic growth. The bank remains committed to supporting the objectives of AfCFTA, fostering awareness, creating new markets, and contributing to the success of intra-African trade. Ecobank is proud to sponsor IATF 2023 and continues to play a vital role in promoting economic development across the continent.