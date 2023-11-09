Menu
South East

“Aviation Unions Nationwide Disrupt Owerri Flights and Blacklist Imo Governor”

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Aviation unions in Nigeria have issued a directive to their members, calling for the suspension of services related to all public and private flights to and from Owerri. This indefinite strike action takes effect from midnight and will persist until further instructions are provided by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

The participating unions include the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE).

This action is in response to the joint session National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NLC and the TUC, where it was decided to initiate a nationwide strike effective from November 14, 2023. The catalyst for these actions was an attack on NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, Imo State’s capital, just before a planned protest.

The strike notice issued by the aviation unions was co-signed by key officials, including NUATE General Secretary Ocheme Aba, ATSSSAN Deputy General Secretary Frances Akinjole, ANAP Secretary General AbdulRasaq Saidu, NAAPE Deputy General Secretary Umoh Ofonime, and AUPCTRE General Secretary Sikiru Waheed.

Additionally, the notice declares Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as “persona non grata” at all airports in Nigeria until he rectifies the situation. The unions have also stated their intention to take further measures, including international actions, to blacklist Hope Uzodimma on a global scale.

Furthermore, aviation workers at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, have been directed to stay at home in accordance with the directives of the NLC and TUC, commencing from midnight on November 8, 2023. The notice serves as a warning to airports, airlines, passengers, and the general public regarding the disruption of flight services to and from Owerri.

“Tinubu Enacts N2.17 Trillion 2023 Supplementary Budget to Address Key Priorities”
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

