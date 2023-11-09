APC Demands Release Of Chieftains Arrested Over Killing Of Female Member

Nov 9,2023.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has called for the unconditional release of its members arrested in connection with the killing of a female member of the party, Khadijat.

Speaking during a briefing in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Wednesday, spokesman of the APC governorship campaign council, Kingsley Fanwo, expressed reservations about the recent security situation in Dekina LGA of Kogi East.

Khadijat’s sin was that she put on the face cap and T-shirt of APC and was killed by the thugs of an opposition party.” We call on the security agencies to fish out her killers for prosecution.”(www.naija247news.com)