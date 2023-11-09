Menu
APC Demands Release Of Chieftains Arrested Over Killing Of Female Member

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 9,2023.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has called for the unconditional release of its members arrested in connection with the killing of a female member of the party, Khadijat.

Speaking during a briefing in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Wednesday, spokesman of the APC governorship campaign council, Kingsley Fanwo, expressed reservations about the recent security situation in Dekina LGA of Kogi East.

Khadijat’s sin was that she put on the face cap and T-shirt of APC and was killed by the thugs of an opposition party.” We call on the security agencies to fish out her killers for prosecution.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

