Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationRegions

Angry husband kills wife after catching her in bedroom with boyfriend

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 41-year-old woman, Chioneso Ephrame has been killed by her 50-year-old husband, Bwanali Bwanado, who walked into their bedroom and saw her on the bed with her boyfriend.

Zimbabwean police said in a statement that an incensed Bwanali whipped out a knife and stabbed his wife ruthlessly.

The statement read;

“Police in Chinhoyi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Bwanali Bwanado (50,) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which he stabbed his wife, Chioneso Ephraim (41), to death with an okapi knife after finding her sitting on their matrimonial bed with her boyfriend on 7 November 2023 at a house in Gadzema.”

A relative of the deceased, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told iharare that after committing the heinous crime, Bwanali called Chioneso’s mother.

The relative said;

“Bwanali Bwanado called granny, the deceased woman’s mother, and he said, ‘I have stabbed your daughter to death. I have left, and you’ll never see me again.’ At that point, he cut off the phone, and when people tried reaching out to him, his number was unavailable. Granny then called Chioneso’s maid, asking what was happening in Chinhoyi. The maid confirmed that it was true: Bwanali had killed his wife, Chioneso. She died at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
APC Demands Release Of Chieftains Arrested Over Killing Of Female Member
Next article
This Will Send Clear Message” – Shehu Sani Backs NLC, TUC Strike
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Senate To Probe Purchase Of N5bn Presidential Yacht

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 9,2023. The Senate said yesterday it would probe the...

This Will Send Clear Message” – Shehu Sani Backs NLC, TUC Strike

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 9,2023. Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, says...

APC Demands Release Of Chieftains Arrested Over Killing Of Female Member

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 9,2023. The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State...

Don’t Allow INEC’s ‘Lack Of Transparency’ Discourage You, Atiku Tells Voters

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 9,2023. The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Senate To Probe Purchase Of N5bn Presidential Yacht

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 9,2023. The Senate said yesterday it would probe the...

This Will Send Clear Message” – Shehu Sani Backs NLC, TUC Strike

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 9,2023. Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, says...

APC Demands Release Of Chieftains Arrested Over Killing Of Female Member

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 9,2023. The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights