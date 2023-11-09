Analyst see Dangote Oil Refinery Months Away From Full Start Up

Nigeria’s eagerly anticipated Dangote Refinery is set to commence operations in December, marking a significant shift in the nation’s refined product dynamics. State oil company NNPC Limited is poised to supply up to six crude oil cargoes to Dangote for initial test runs, according to industry insiders.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Initially scheduled for October, the refinery’s startup faced delays due to supply constraints, as reported by Industrial Info on October 19. However, the recent announcement by NNPC appears to have resolved this issue, paving the way for the refinery’s operations.

The Dangote Refinery, with a daily capacity of 650,000 barrels, is expected to significantly impact Nigeria’s crude oil exports, potentially reducing up to 200,000 barrels per day. This reduction, coupled with the nation’s reliance on refined product imports for 90% to 95% of its needs since 2020, signals a transformative shift.

Hillary Stevenson, Senior Director for Energy Market Intelligence at Industrial Info, highlighted that the refinery’s crude unit test runs and commissioning will precede downstream units needed for on-spec fuel production. The consumption of crude oil by Dangote will initiate several weeks before the production of on-spec fuels, affecting the export availability of crude barrels.

U.S. crude imports from Nigeria in 2022 averaged 105,000 barrels per day, primarily processed in Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) 1, covering the U.S. East Coast. With the Dangote Refinery’s ultimate capacity impacting supply dynamics, particularly for PADD 1, Industrial Info will closely monitor the situation, including commissioning rates.

Nigeria, exporting an average of 1.4 million barrels per day in 2022, faced challenges such as theft, maintenance issues, and lack of investment, resulting in 2023 reports of exports at 30-plus-year lows. The nation’s refined product import bill reached approximately US$28 billion in 2022, prompting a commitment by Nigeria’s leadership to eliminate imports by 2023, a goal facilitated by the Dangote Refinery’s opening.

In related developments, NNPC announced the creation of a new crude blend, “Nembe Crude,” sourced from reserves exceeding 2 billion barrels in the Niger Delta. Aimed at combating oil theft, this blend will be supplied to refineries, including Dangote, through the Nembe Crude Export Terminal.

The terminal, equipped with a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel with a 2 million-barrel capacity, emphasizes NNPC’s commitment to sustainability, complying with UN COP 26 standards. Industrial Info Resources continues to monitor the evolving landscape of the industrial process, manufacturing, and energy-related industries, tracking over 200,000 current and future projects globally, valued at $17.8 trillion (USD).