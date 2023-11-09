65 directors fail FG’s permanent secretary promotion exam

Nov 9,2023.

About 65 directors failed to meet the cut-off mark at the ongoing promotion examination for the position of Permanent Secretary in the country.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOS), Dr Folasade Yemi- Esan said only 20 directors out of 85 initially invited to sit for promotion to the post of Permanent Secretary in the federal civil service successfully scaled through the exercise.

Esan also said that out of 85 candidates, four of them did not show up for the examination perhaps due to fear of failing.

Also commenting on the development, Director of Communications, M.A Ahmed, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF, said the candidates are required to score a minimum of 50% before proceeding to the next stage of the examination.

Ahmed further revealed that only 20 candidates qualified for the Information Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency test.(www.naija247news.com)