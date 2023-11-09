Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

65 directors fail FG’s permanent secretary promotion exam

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 9,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

About 65 directors failed to meet the cut-off mark at the ongoing promotion examination for the position of Permanent Secretary in the country.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOS), Dr Folasade Yemi- Esan said only 20 directors out of 85 initially invited to sit for promotion to the post of Permanent Secretary in the federal civil service successfully scaled through the exercise.

Esan also said that out of 85 candidates, four of them did not show up for the examination perhaps due to fear of failing.

Also commenting on the development, Director of Communications, M.A Ahmed, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF, said the candidates are required to score a minimum of 50% before proceeding to the next stage of the examination.

Ahmed further revealed that only 20 candidates qualified for the Information Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency test.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
“Money is made through hard work not rituals – Kanayo O Kanayo
Next article
Five men to die by hanging for culpable homicide in Benue
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

We paid N250m ransom to bandits to secure release of 121 kidnapped Baptist students – CAN

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 9,2023. Rev. John Joseph Hayab, Chairman of Kaduna state...

Five men to die by hanging for culpable homicide in Benue

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Makurdi High Court presided by...

“Money is made through hard work not rituals – Kanayo O Kanayo

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor and showbiz personality Kanayo...

Tinubu Signs N2.17trn 2023 Supplementary Budget

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 9,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the second...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

We paid N250m ransom to bandits to secure release of 121 kidnapped Baptist students – CAN

Religion 0
Nov 9,2023. Rev. John Joseph Hayab, Chairman of Kaduna state...

Five men to die by hanging for culpable homicide in Benue

Cases & Trials 0
November 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Makurdi High Court presided by...

“Money is made through hard work not rituals – Kanayo O Kanayo

Entertainment 0
November 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor and showbiz personality Kanayo...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights