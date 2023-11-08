Menu
Senate Calls for Sanctions Against Customs Officers Misusing Firearms at Borders

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Senate, during its plenary on Tuesday, called for strict sanctions against Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) personnel who misuse their firearms at the country’s borders. This demand came after the upper chamber adopted the recommendations of an ad hoc committee that had been set up four months earlier to investigate the alleged misuse of firearms by customs officers.

Presenting the report to the parliament, Committee Chair Francis Fadahunsi stated that the comptrollers at the Idiroko and Katsina borders should be replaced with new appointees. He further recommended that the Federal Government should instruct the Comptroller-General of Customs and other security agency heads to reduce the number of checkpoints established in border communities to facilitate the unimpeded flow of goods.

The Senate specifically urged the Federal Government to direct the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale, to reduce the multiple checkpoints in Katsina State, thus facilitating the seamless movement of goods in and out of these communities. In addition, the Senate supported the recommendation that the Customs head should reassign the controllers of Katsina and adopt modern technology to enhance the NCS’s operational efficiency.

Furthermore, the Senate called for an investigation into and review of the alleged issuance of unofficial receipts to traders and non-traders in Jibia and Mai’adua, Katsina State, by customs and other security officials. Such practices have caused significant hardships to the local population, making the transportation of goods, especially agricultural produce, across major markets and neighboring states a challenging endeavor. The Senate suggested the redeployment of the Comptrollers of Kastina/Kaduna and Idiroko Area Commands and the appointment of new officials who can establish positive community engagement programs, fostering a healthier relationship and aligning the Customs Service’s operations with the communities’ needs and desires.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

