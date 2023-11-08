Security Guard Commits Suicide In School Premises In Gombe

November 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Abdullahi Ardo, a 38-year-old security guard at Tudun-Wada Primary School in Gombe metropolis was found dead by suicide in the early hours of Monday at the school premises.

According to a report, by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Ardo, who was working with Early Child Care Development Education at the Primary School allegedly committed the suicide by hanging himself to death in the school he was protecting.

The Gombe State Commandant of the NSCDC disclosed that it gathered that the deceased who was working his shift on Sunday night had been accused of impregnating one of his neighbors’ daughter and that he had denied the five months pregnancy.

The Gombe State Commandant of the NSCDC Muhammad Bello Muazu told Daily Sun that the remains of the deceased was found hanging on a crossbar of a goalpost in the football field of the school. He added that the corpse had been evacuated and taken to the hospital for medical examination and confirmation.(www.naija247news.com).