San Francisco to Host 2025 NBA All-Star Game

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place at the Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed that the 74th edition of this mid-season showcase is scheduled for February 16, 2025. This announcement comes as a significant event for the San Francisco Bay Area, which boasts a rich history of basketball.

The on-court action for the NBA All-Star events will commence on February 14, beginning with a game featuring rookies and second-year NBA players. This season’s All-Star game, held in Indianapolis, marks the first time the city has hosted the event since 1985.

Furthermore, the 2024 All-Star Game is set to return to the traditional Eastern Conference versus Western Conference format, creating the exciting possibility of star players like LeBron James and emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama playing on the same team.