QNET Hosts Successful V-Convention 2023 in Malaysia, Inviting Nigerian Journalists

November 8, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

QNET, a leading global direct-selling company, hosted V-Con 2023 in Penang, Malaysia, an annual flagship event that brings together business leaders from various sectors and countries, including network marketing experts and international entrepreneurs. This year’s V-Con event was held in September, and it included selected journalists from tier-1 media outlets in Nigeria who were invited to attend.

V-Con 2023 in Malaysia proved to be a pivotal five-day event for QNET’s customers and distributors. Attendees had the opportunity to deepen their product knowledge, engage with experts, and experience dynamic product demonstrations. The event also featured business-building sessions and insights from accomplished distributors, solidifying QNET’s commitment to growth and learning in the network marketing community.

QNET’s decision to invite Nigerian journalists to this international event demonstrates the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Nigeria and building credibility and trust within the local media. The participation of Nigerian journalists in V-Con 2023 provided them with valuable insights into QNET’s diverse range of products and services, enhancing their ability to convey QNET’s essence and offerings to a wider audience in Nigeria.(www.naija247news.com).