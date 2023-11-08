QNET Expands Its Footprint in Nigeria through Partnership with Transblue Limited

November 8, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In a recent press release, QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness-focused direct-selling company, announced its official entry into the Nigerian market. The expansion into Nigeria, a country with a growing consumer base, was marked by a significant partnership with Transblue Limited, a local customer service compliance and logistics company.

Transblue Limited will serve as QNET’s legal representative and aims to address logistical challenges in Nigeria’s market landscape. This partnership has been instrumental in connecting Nigerians to QNET’s global network and empowering the youth of the nation. QNET’s commitment to ethical and legal standards, as well as its track record of sponsoring renowned sporting entities like Manchester City Football Club, positions the company as a dynamic force for good.

QNET’s entry into Nigeria has been marked by various corporate social responsibility initiatives, including the introduction of “FinGreen,” a financial literacy program designed to empower Nigerian youths and women with financial knowledge. Additionally, the company has made significant donations to institutions such as the Bab Es Salaam Orphanage and The Little Saints Orphanage, highlighting its dedication to creating a positive social impact in the region.(www.naija247news.com).