Police Arrest 53 suspects in Enugu State, recover arms, ammunition

November 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police in Enugu State have arrested 53 suspects and recovered firearms and ammunition.

The police covered 28 firearms of assorted calibre, 30 live ammunition, 66 live cartridges, 25 vehicles and 16 motorcycles from the suspects.

Parading the suspects on Tuesday in Enugu, Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, said operatives also rescued five kidnap victims.

“It is on record that we have drastically reduced incidences of kidnapping, particularly on highways such as Opi-Nsukka and Ozalla-Udi Roads, which at some points were topical and challenging.

“Unfortunately, we recently got to know from social media reports that there are still high incidences of kidnapping in the state.

“Interestingly, diligent analyses of the reports indicated that most were unfounded and uncalled for.

“We realised that peddlers of the reports were exaggerating cases of night-time abduction and carjacking, most of which are not recent, out of proportion.

“They were doing this to give the impression that the incidents were fresh and generated worries,’’ he said.

The commissioner said police had found that some of the criminal activities, particularly that of abduction during night hours were committed mostly by secret cult members.

“In fact, I have the approval of Gov. Peter Mbah to ruthlessly deal with and rid the state of unrepentant cultists and their criminal activities.

“Let me make it clear that we remain focused in ensuring a more secure and safer Enugu State and shall not be distracted by social media narratives,’’ he said.

Uzuegbu added that “Enugu State is safe and peaceful enough for residents, visitors and investors to carry out their businesses.’’

He assured residents and those returning for Yuletide and end-of-year activities of maximum security.(www.naija247news.com).