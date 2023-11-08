Ogun School Teacher Arrested for Raping Two Ladies

November 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A secondary school teacher in Ogun state has been arrested for allegedly r@ping two young ladies.

In a post shared on X, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Ogun state governor, Ojo Emmanuel, said his team received a report from a young lady last Saturday that she had been raped by the teacher.

Ojo said upon arriving at the accused teacher’s house, they met another young lady who claimed he held her bound and had sexually assaulted her. Emmanuel said the suspect is now in police custody for more investigations to be carried out.

He wrote:

‘’On Saturday, a member of our team got a call from a young lady reporting that she has been raped by a man. We swung into action and located her, took her to the laboratory to run several tests before taking her to the police station to make a report.

We thereafter went with the police to the accused home but after several knocks, he refused to open the gate. We were able to locate the brother to the house owner who assisted us in gaining access to the compound.

We heard a girl’s cry for help when we got into the compound and with the support of the police, we caught Mr. Olaniran Lateef Adewale a secondary school mathematics teacher at Ebenezer Grammar school Iberekodo, Abeokuta and a native of Ipokia Local Government of Ogun State with OGNO.30650 of Ogun State Teaching Service commission.

The girl with him also accused him of forcibly having sexual intercourse with her and threatening to kill her if she does not ask her family to send him money. Mr. Olaniran has been remanded at the Ogun State Command Headquarters pending more investigation by the police.

We use this opportunity to encourage any one with useful information about this man to come forward and we also encourage Rape Victims to always report rape cases to the ministry.

The Victims will undergo counseling to help ease this unimaginable trauma. we say no more Victim Shaming! And We promise to get justice for the Victims.”

When interrogated, the accused said he has been separated from his wife for five years and that he has been lonely ever since moving to Abeokuta. He said the loneliness pushed him to have forceful sex with his victims. (www.naija247news.com).