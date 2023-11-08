Nigeria Stock Market Rises by 0.19%, Investors Gain N86bn

AMP code AMP code

November 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, closed on a positive note. The All Share Index appreciated by 0.19% to settle at 70,613.60 from the previous close of 70,479.62.

Investors gained N86 billion as the Market Capitalisation closed at N38.798 trillion from the previous close of N38.712 trillion. An aggregate of 449,283,073 units of shares was traded in 7,100 deals valued at N5.445billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 22 equities gained while 25 equities declined in share prices.

Percentage Gainers

PZ Cussons Plc led other gainers with 10% growth to close at N22.00 from its previous price of N20.00

GlaxoSmithKline, Daar Communications and Japaul Gold Plc amongst other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.93%, 9.52% and 9.35% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc led other price decliners as it shed 10% off its share price to close at N18.00 from its previous close of N20.00

The Initiates, Royal Exchange and Omatek Ventures Plc amongst other losers also shed their share prices by 9.65%, 9.26% and 8.77% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBN Holding Plc traded about 52.024million units of its shares in 373 deals, valued at N1.026 billion.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc traded about 49.526 million units of its shares in 112 deals, valued at N49.463million.

Fidelity Bank Plc traded about 42.02 million units of its shares in 317 deals, valued at N381.494 million. (www.naija247news.com).

